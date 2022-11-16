These prominent Atlanta artists highlight 2023 Grammy nominees

Despite still in jail facing RICO charges, Atlanta's own Young Thug and Gunna were both nominated.

ATLANTA — With the 2023 Grammy Awards just under three months away, a few of Atlanta's most prominent artists were highlighted when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Clayton County native and Lovejoy High School graduate, rapper Latto, earned her first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance for her hit song "Big Energy." Atlanta's own Young Thug, a Grammy winner, and Gunna were also nominated, despite still in jail facing RICO charges involving ties to Young Slime Life gang.

The latter two are up for the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song nominations for their hit "pushin P," a single they wrote and released with the highly-popular rapper Future.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, only faces one count of conspiracy related to RICO, with song lyrics used as evidence of gang membership. Court documents accuse Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Williams, of being the founder and ringleader of YSL.

For Latto, the 23-year-old star took to Twitter to express her excitement: "I'm crying so bad right now!!!" she said. "Never give up on your dreams y'all!!!"

Latto faces quite the challenge in her nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance, going up against a slew of Grammy Award-winning artists. Here are the nominations for the award:

"BEAUTIFUL" by DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

"WAIT FOR U" by Future featuring Drake and Tems

"First Class" by Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" by Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" by Latto

In her other nomination for Best New Artist, Latto will go up against nine other challengers that include: Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg.

Meanwhile, Young Thug and Gunna's popular rap song is included among the following nominations for Best Rap Song:

"GOD DID" by DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"Vegas" by Doja Cat

"pushin P" by Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F (Let's Go)" by Hitkidd and GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar

Nominated for the same hit for the Best Rap Song award that highlights songwriters, the pair of rappers will go up against the following songs: "Churchill Downs," "GOD DID," "The Heart Part 5," and "WAIT FOR U."