Atlanta holding auditions for 'The Wiz' Broadway tour

The beloved musical, based on the classic "Wizard of Oz" story, will be making its first tour in 40 years, according to a release.

ATLANTA — Are you a singer or dancer in Atlanta looking to make your Broadway debut?

If the answer is yes, you're in luck! Open auditions are being held here in town for the pre-Broadway tour and Broadway revival of "The Wiz."

When

Auditions for dancers will be on Feb. 2 and singers will be on Feb. 3, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where

Auditions will be held at the Alliance Theatre on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

What will I need?

Those interested should bring a hardcopy of their headshot and resume, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a mask to wear.

Additionally, singers will need sheet music of what they would like to sing - preferably something gospel, R&B or pop - and dancers should bring whatever footwear they feel comfortable dancing in.

How do I sign up?