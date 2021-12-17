Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young announces engagement

The NBA point guard got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young woke up with a new title Friday morning -- fiancé.

The 23-year-old announced his engagement on Instagram Thursday night, posting photos of him getting down on one knee to propose to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller with the caption, "What a night."

Miller looked shocked at the gesture. Her smile got even wider after appearing to say yes to marrying her college sweetheart. The two attended the University of Oklahoma together before Young started his NBA run.

The sweet moment is lighting up social media and so is the ring.

A sole photo of the bling shows that Young doesn't play with his ice and is living up to his nickname "Ice Trae" off the court.

Not long after Young posted the announcement to Instagram, his new fiancée did the same, hinting at the couple's possible wedding hashtag.

"Forever Young," Miller wrote.