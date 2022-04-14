Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, known for 'We Ready' anthem, killed by brother, police say

Eversole was popular for his song "We Ready," an anthem for Atlanta sports teams.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, famous for his single "We Ready" died last week days after he was shot by his brother, according to police.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to a person shot at a Chevron gas station off Snapfinger Woods Drive on March 25. Eversole was transported to the hospital where he died on April 3.

Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at what police called the "incident location" off Golf Vista Circle, where he was taken into custody "without incident."

Loved ones turned to social media to mourn the 37-year-old musician who was best known for his 2002 single, "We Ready." The song was adopted by Atlanta United and frequently played during games. The anthem was even played before tip-off Wednesday night as the Atlanta Hawks took on the Charlotte Hornets.

Eversole, who was sometimes dubbed Archie "United" Eversole was a big fan of the pinstripes, and even released a song for the team called "United We Conquer."

Eversole often proudly proclaimed he was Atlanta-raised, nodding to his roots in Clayton and Henry counties.