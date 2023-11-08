Final day of Atlanta's reggae festival 'postponed' due to weather conditions

At this time, there is no word on whether the concert will be held on a different day.

Bad news for those looking to head out to Piedmont Park Sunday for the 10th annual BeREGGAE Festival, the day's festivities have been "postponed" due to conditions from Saturday evening's storms.

In a release, organizers stated that "due to the tremendous safety hazard of falling and/or fallen trees present as well as a completely water logged Piedmont Park after Saturday's severe thunderstorms, we are forced to postpone the remaining day of the BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival and the Boom Bap Atlanta Hip Hop 50 Celebration."

At this time, there is no word on whether the concert will be held on a different day.

Organizers simply stated "stay tuned for updates in the next few days."

In addition, they added that "all vip, tent packages, Cabana holders, and Boom Bap Atlanta ticket holder will receive full refunds."