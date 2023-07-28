Atlanta residents search 'true crime' more than anywhere else in the US, study says

Residents of Atlanta have searched for the term "true crime" 1,015 times per 100,000 people, earning them the top spot in the country for this type of search.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The true crime genre has reached a new level of popularity in recent years, and according to a study from Vivint Security, people living in the city of Atlanta are some of the nation's biggest fans.

According to the company's data, residents of Atlanta have searched for the term "true crime" 1,015 times per 100,000 people, earning them the top spot in the country for this type of search. Here are some other insights about Atlanta's true crime fans.

What was the top true crime content?

Inventing Anna, which is about a journalist's investigation into Anna Delvey, a "German heiress" who became famous on Instagram and won over New York's social crowd. However, she also cheated them out of their money.

What had the most search volume (highest searches at a specific time)

When They See Us is about five teens from Harlem who become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. The company also noted that this movie had the highest search volume in Atlanta compared to the national average.

Other insights:

The study also found some other interesting things about fans of true crime. Vinvint said fans spend about 3.8 hours a week consuming true crime. Gen Z spends the most time at 4.6 hours, and Baby Boomers come in with the lowest time dedicated to consuming true crime at 3.4 hours.

Motivations vary as well when it comes to the genre; some were curiosity, entertainment, mystery, storytelling, fascination, adrenaline, and to prepare them.

"Women were 2.5 times more likely than men to watch true crime to prepare for a criminal situation," Vivint Security said.