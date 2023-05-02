Atlanta's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala

Celebrities from all over stepped onto the red carpet to pay tribute to the late Karl Lagerfield at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraiser.

ATLANTA — One of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year had fashion connoisseurs on the edge of their seats waiting to see celebrities arrive in their most stylish attire -- and the Atlantans in attendance did not disappoint.

The invite-only Met Gala is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art every year on the first Monday of May as a fundraiser for The Costume Institute. The list of attendees is curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's gala paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfield, a controversial fashion designer who has worked with elite fashion houses such as Balmain and Chanel. Lagerfield was known for his black and white aesthetic.

Montero Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, debuted at the gala wearing a thong, with his entire body spray painted silver and bedazzled with jewels. The Lithia Springs native is best known for his viral musical debut Old Town Road.

While Usher was born in Dallas, Texas, he moved to Atlanta at the age of 12 and shortly after signed a recording contract with the now defunct LaFace Records. Usher showed up in a Bianca Saunders tuxedo and accessories.

Halle Bailey wore an elegantly sheer Gucci dress with a matching shawl. Aside from being a budding fashion icon and singer-songwriter, the Atlanta native is set to star in Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid.

Conyers native Elle Fanning told Variety she sketched her look as a special homage to Lagerfield. Fanning worked a white lace dress and black jacket created by Vivienne Westwood, paired with a large bouquet of flowers. Fanning is widely known for her role in Disney's Maleficent.

Actor Brian Tyree Henry wore layered pearls and a regal cap over his tuxedo. Although Henry is best known for his role in Donald Glover's FX show, Atlanta, he also attended Morehouse College.

Atlanta's Quality Control Record Label rappers Yung Miami and Cardi B both made jaw dropping appearances.

Miami made her Met Gala debut in a sheer, black avant-garde dress with a standing bust designed by Luca Lin of ACT N°.

Cardi B turned heads with two outfit changes. The Grammy Award-winning rapper first appeared on the red carpet wearing an all-pink, bedazzled dress with a plunging neckline paired and matching head piece created by Miss Sohee.

Shortly after, Cardi B changed into a Cheng Peng tuxedo gown adorned in giant black roses and a grey hairstyle.