AGT: Atlanta saxophonist makes finals

ATLANTA — A saxophonist from Atlanta has made it to the finals in season 17 of America's Got Talent.

Avery Dixon was the first 'Golden Buzzer' of the season, meaning one of the judges, or host, in this case, was so moved by his first performance that he was sent to the live shows, skipping the rapid elimination rounds, according to NBC.

The host of the show and well-known actor, Terry Cruise, was touched by Dixon's story of being bullied as a child and finding peace in music.

The musician has been documenting some of his experiences on the show through social media.

Dixon is from Atlanta and a graduate of the DeKalb Medical NICU, according to his website. He's formed an organization to help provide care and resources for preemie and newborn babies called Grace Notes and Toes.

The saxophonist has played for many people, including at the Atlanta Jazz Festival, where he debuted his first single, "Song 34."

AGT airs on NBC Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. and the next day on Peacock.