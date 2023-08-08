The Beyhive is getting its own MARTA shuttle | Renaissance Tour in Atlanta

The "Bey" train shuttles between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Station will be available two hours prior to the concerts.

ATLANTA — Edior's note: The video above is about avoiding scam tickets.

Queen Bey herself is set to grace the stage in Atlanta, and as fans eagerly prepare for an unforgettable experience, MARTA is stepping up to provide seamless transportation options for attendees. There's also a paid party shuttle looking to get Beyhive members into formation and to the show.

Introducing what we're calling the "Bey" train shuttles between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Station will be available two hours prior to the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concerts in Atlanta.

As the crowds gathered, MARTA said that additional trains would be deployed to quickly disperse the masses once the concerts concluded. To assist those heading south afterward, bus shuttles will operate between Vine City and West End Stations.

Transit Ambassadors and MARTA Police will be stationed in rail stations to guide and assist customers, while Load and Go Teams will be present on train platforms to facilitate safe boarding procedures.

To streamline the fare payment process, riders are encouraged to use the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app.

For those seeking a more party-infused journey to the concerts, Rockin Road Trip offers an exciting alternative. The Rockin Shuttle will be on its journey from PONKO Chicken Decatur to the Saturday and Sunday shows.

Passengers are encouraged to bring their coolers and BYOB for an ultimate pre-show celebration on wheels, according to the post on Eventbrite.

The Rockin Shuttle experience said riders would arrive at 8 p.m., coinciding with the doors opening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the flawless performance, the party doesn't stop; riders can keep the energy alive while safely taking the bus back to Decatur.

Groups of 10 or more can arrange a personalized pick-up for a more tailored experience, the company said.

Rockin Road Trip, the brains behind the shuttle concept, has a minimum seat requirement that needs to be fulfilled by Friday, Aug. 11, for the shuttle to be a go. Should the quota not be met, a full refund will be provided to those who've already booked.