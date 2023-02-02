Beyoncé adds a third show in Atlanta | How to get tickets

The third show will happen on Aug. 14 after her first two shows on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12.

ATLANTA — Yes, you read that right. Beyoncé is adding a THIRD show during her Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced the news that the all-time Grammy Award winning global superstar will be making a third appearance when her tour comes to The Benz due to high demand.

Fan demand for tickets exceeded the number of available tickets by over 800% for the first tour that Beyoncé has done in over six years.

What to know

After initially announcing her tour on Feb. 1, there was only one stop planned in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 11. It didn't take long -- just one day later -- for her and her team to add a second stop at The Benz on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Now with a third show added, Beyoncé will take a day off in the ATL before she will perform her third Atlanta show in four days on Monday, Aug. 14.

How to get tickets

According to the official Mercedes-Benz Stadium Twitter account, unique access codes will be sent to Ticketmaster's Verified Fans who had previously registered for her tour and were waitlisted for her shows in Atlanta.

THIRD SHOW ADDED: Due to high demand, #Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has announced a third show will take place on MONDAY, August 14th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows. pic.twitter.com/AJlF7hIleQ — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) February 11, 2023

When the second tour date was added, Live Nation officials said that it was still expected that most people wanting to see her would still not be able to go due to the fact that "demand drastically exceeds supply."

Now, some of those fans have an opportunity to finally make that long awaited dream come true.

For the second show, fans were allowed to register again before 11:59 p.m. EST to sign up for that date, but for the third date it will only include Verified Fans who previously signed up for her tour and had been waitlisted.