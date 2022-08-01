California governor calls out Hollywood to stop filming in Georgia

California Gov. Gavin Newsom cites the state's "cruel assault on essential rights."

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With Georgia's film and television industry booming over the past decade, California's governor is pressuring the Hollywood of the South to return home.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out to Hollywood executives in a letter posted to Twitter on Wednesday, saying that states like Georgia have legislatures that have waged "a cruel assault on essential rights."

This comes just days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced a record-breaking year for the film and television industry in the state. His office said productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia in the last fiscal year, up from the previous record of $4 billion in revenue the state saw in 2021.

In the wake of Georgia restricting access to abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, Newsom cited the state as "carrying out these attacks brazenly and with the intent to cause pain in the communities they target."

Today, Hollywood will wake up to this ad.



Time to choose.



You can protect your workers, or continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.



We’re here for you. We’re extending tax credits for those that come home to the Golden State.



Choose freedom.

Choose CA. pic.twitter.com/9Bcmc6zpdu — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022

Georgia's controversial abortion law that took effect in late July considers a fetus to be a person when a heartbeat is typically detected, which usually happens around six weeks into the pregnancy.

Newsom labeled California as a "freedom state. Freedom to tell your stories. Freedom to access the health services you need, including abortion care."

He expressed his desire that decision makers return to California, where the governor endorsed legislation that will extend California's film and television tax credit program through 2030, according to Variety.