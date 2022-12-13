Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

The Woodstock native recently graduated from Georgia Southern University.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom.

Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.

And he got his start in Georgia.

Here's what you should know about this up-and-coming country star:

Where is he from?

The 22-year-old was born and raised in Woodstock and currently lives in Statesboro.

Leatherwood grew up going to his grandfather's farm where they rode around and listened to country music, according to his online biography. He fell in love with country music in Georgia.

How did he get his start?

The Cherokee County native started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton.

He recently graduated with his business degree from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, hoping to utilize it while pursuing his career in the music industry.

Leatherwood is no stranger to performing, he often frequented the college bar music scene. The country heartthrob has even sold 225 in less than a week for a show, according to his NBC bio.

How did he end up on 'The Voice'?

During the show's blind audition, he wowed the judges, turned three chairs and ended up on Team Blake.

“He's (Blake Shelton) one of a kind, and he's a great human being who really likes me," Leatherwood said.

In Shelton's 22nd season of coaching artists, he's created eight champions over the course of the series, according to NBC.