Dogwood Festival returns this weekend | What to know

The 85th Annual Dogwood Festival returns to Atlanta on Aug. 6.

The city's longest-running festival brings 200 artists, live music, international entertainment, and more to Piedmont Park.

The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, due to financial constraints as a result of the pandemic, the festival will be requesting a donation of at least $5.

Donations can be made either at the gate or online in advance to avoid waiting in person.

The donations will help raise funds to continue the festival into 2022.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at dogwood.org. This year, festivalgoers can upgrade to a new VIP Experience, which grants access to culinary events featuring food from local chefs accompanied by wine, beer, and cocktail tastings.

The Dogwood Festival is the third-oldest fine arts festival in the country.

Festival Hours:

Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artist Market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday