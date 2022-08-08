x
Dragon Con announces 2022 lineup | Here's who will make an appearance

Credit: Stephen Boissy/WXIA
ATLANTA — Dragon Con announced its full 2022 lineup and there are many familiar faces coming to Downtown Atlanta this September. 

Several Star Trek stars will make an appearance including William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the series, and Walter Koenig, known for his role as Pavel Chekov. 

Morena Baccarin, of Deadpool, The Flash, and Gotham, as well as Tom Cavanagh, of Scrubs, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow are also set to attend the event. 

In total, there are more than 150 featured guests in Dragon Con from comic book writers, artists and podcasters. 

Dragon Con is the largest multi-media, pop culture con that focuses on sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art and film, according to its website

The festivities will take place from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. 

Click here to check out the full 2022 lineup. 

