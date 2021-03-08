Dragon Con returns to Atlanta with changes

Here's what you need to know about Dragon Con and the changes being made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — Dragon Con returns to Atlanta in exactly one month; however, the event will be different due to COVID-19.

Organizers said for the event's 35th year, the parade will be scaled back and closed to the public. Only Dragon Con badge holders will be able to watch in person.

The event is usually free and attracts up to 75,000 people.

Saturday-only badges will also not be sold this year. One-day badges will only be available for Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Facemasks will also be required at all times within convention venues, regardless of vaccination status.