x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran to perform at Mercedes-Benz stadium in 2023

As a part of his 'The Mathematics Tour', Sheeran will perform at the stadium with Khalid and Dylan as supporting acts.
Credit: Drew Gurian/Invision/AP
Ed Sheeran will be hosting pop up shops all around the world today to promote his new No.6 Collaborations Project album. There will be a shop in Atlanta today near Georgia Tech, and fans are excited.

ATLANTA — Ed Sheeran, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer, will be making his way to Atlanta on May 27, 2023. This will be his second concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium since 2018.

Sheeran recently finished the European leg of his tour performing in front of over 3 million people. 

The Mathematics Tour follows Sheeran's fourth album of the symbol series "=" which recently had a Grammy-nominated single, “Bad Habits.” 

Registration opened Monday at 10 a.m. and closes on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. Register for the performance here

The presale will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The general public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Falcons season ticket members will receive an email soon with more information regarding their exclusive presale.

Additionally, American Express card members can access tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12 at noon through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. prior to the general on-sale.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

In Good Health: Fighting Fall Allergies

Before You Leave, Check This Out