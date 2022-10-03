Ed Sheeran to perform at Mercedes-Benz stadium in 2023

As a part of his 'The Mathematics Tour', Sheeran will perform at the stadium with Khalid and Dylan as supporting acts.

ATLANTA — Ed Sheeran, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer, will be making his way to Atlanta on May 27, 2023. This will be his second concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium since 2018.

Sheeran recently finished the European leg of his tour performing in front of over 3 million people.

The Mathematics Tour follows Sheeran's fourth album of the symbol series "=" which recently had a Grammy-nominated single, “Bad Habits.”

Registration opened Monday at 10 a.m. and closes on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. Register for the performance here.

The presale will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The general public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Falcons season ticket members will receive an email soon with more information regarding their exclusive presale.