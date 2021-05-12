Series made in Georgia that received Emmy nods

"WandaVision," "Lovecraft Country" and "The Underground Railroad" lead this year's nominations.

ATLANTA — Over the past year and a half, television production and consumption got a new set of eyes.

Not only did cord cutters welcome even more streaming platforms, but several limited series dominated screens and social conversations on our timelines.

Many of this year’s hit shows like HBO’s “Lovecraft County,” “Genius: Aretha,” “The Underground Railroad” and Marvel’s “Wandavsion” owned this year’s 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations, and they were all filmed throughout Georgia.

Here’s a look at this year’s nominations that were manufactured in the Peach State.

WandaVision

Disney Plus’ experimental sitcom-based “WandaVision” gave Marvel 23 Emmy nominations — the first Emmy nomination for the franchise and for Elizabeth Olsen.

The show took control of the limited series field with Outstanding Limited Series, Best Lead Actress and Actor, Best Supporting and even a special nod to the catchy-60s tune “Agatha’s All Along” for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Set in the fictional Westview, New Jersey, the show channels through different sitcom-based versions of the Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany) and their nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) as Wanda deals with grief. WandaVision is among the few superhero-themed shows to receive a nomination.

WandaVision filmed most of its scenes throughout Georgia including, Fairburn, Atlanta, Fayetteville and Pinewood Atlanta Studios. The budget for the series was as much as $25 million per episode.

Lovecraft Country

With 18 nominations, Lovecraft Country leads the Emmy's nominations list. The HBO fictional horror, executively produced by JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, received nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama series and supporting actor.

The series is a real-life horror and fiction combination of Peele's big 2017 hit "Get Out."

The Emmy's recognized Jurnee Smollett's role as Letitia Lewis and nominated her performance for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. During the Golden Globes nominations earlier this year, fans and critics were upset that Smollett was not recognized.

HBO filmed "Lovecraft Country" across Georgia and Metro Atlanta, such as Macon, Marietta and East Point. It also leased three soundstages at Blackhall Studios.

The series was nominated for its first and seemingly only season as HBO has not renewed it for a second season as reported by Deadline.

The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime's "The Underground Railroad" received a nod from the Emmys, nominating it for best-limited series. The show is an adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The show stars Thuso Mbedu, Damon Herriman and Aaron Pierre. It details the story of a woman on the run from a Georgia cotton plantation as she's smuggled on the "Freedom Trail."

The Amazon Prime production was filmed in Madison, Newton County and other locations in Georgia. The show is directed by Barry Jenkins, famously known for 'Moonlight, and was his first television project.

The show notes the brutal and traumatizing experiences that slaves endured. In order to avoid the cast feeling the harsh weight and trauma of filming the gruesome scenes, the show reportedly had a counselor on set to care for the actors.

Cobra Kai

Nominated for best comedy series, "Cobra Kai" got a nod from the Emmys. The Netflix series follows up on the 1980's popular film "Karate Kid" and the conflict leftover between Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Thirty-four years after the tournament, Johnny Lawrence reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, igniting the fire between him and his rival Daniel.

The show, which originally aired on YouTube Red before Netflix picked it up, was filmed in Atlanta and throughout Marietta. The series began streaming in 2020 on Netflix.

Genius: Aretha

Cynthia Erivo just earned even more "respect" for the star's portrayal of soul singer Aretha Franklin in NatGeo's "Genius: Aretha."

Erivo is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series or movie. The series started filming in metro Atlanta back in 2019 before production was halted during the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The series follows Franklin's early beginning as a self-taught musician at the age of 12 and chronicles her rise to stardom after signing a record deal at age 18 with Columbia Records. Franklin is one of the world's bestselling musical artists of all time, with more than 75 million records sold globally during her career.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier

Don Cheadle, who is no stranger to Georgia production, is grabbing an Emmy nod for his performance in the Disney Plus series “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier.”

The show follows the aftermath of Avenger's Endgame and how Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) navigate their superhero duties. The show touches on race, devastation, grief and being Black in America.

The actor is up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was one of the first original series from Marvel Studios to be featured the streaming service. Cast and crew initially kicked off production in Atlanta back in November 2019.

Residents in DeKalb County got a glimpse of the silver screen magic as production crews continued to work at North DeKalb Mall. "Tag Team" was one of the working titles for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” during that time.

Georgia Natives Nominated

This year Emmy contenders also include nominees born and raised in Georgia.

Kenan Thompson, who is from metro Atlanta and attended Tri-Cities High School, is up for two nods this year. The star is up for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Kenan" and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live."

University of Georgia graduate Titus Burgess is breaking ground at this year's awards. Burgess is nominated for his sixth Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his role as Cole Tillerman in the Apple TV+ series "Central Park."