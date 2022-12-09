LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 9 – 11

Get in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.

ATLANTA — Happy Friday, Atlanta!

There are only a few weeks to secure gifts, and Atlanta has you covered with several markets still taking place all over the metro. Aside from gift-giving, there are several events to get you in the holiday spirit with cookie decorating, a mall hot chocolate crawl and a silent disco ice skating event.

To submit an event | Text "weekend" to (404) 885-7600

"Mercado Navideno" - a holiday market is opening this weekend and featuring food and gift items from local Latino businesses. It's sponsored by the Latin American Association and Avanzando Juntas. The market will be open on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2750 Buford Highway.

Throughout the whole holiday season, several events will be taking place at Atlantic Station, even sports. Come down to the Overtime Elite arena to watch some of the nation’s best basketball players battle in rigorous matchups. At all season games, activities will be planned for spectators and special performances. Atlantic Station said to expect celebrity guest appearances, surprise giveaways and more. This week's game is on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to get into the holiday spirit at NaanStop this weekend at their cookie-decorating party. Bring your family and friends down to the restaurant where you will be produced complementary chai-spiced sugar cookies along with frosting, sprinkles and sparkles to create the most cheerful cookie designs. Atlantic Station asks visitors to get cozy by the outdoor fire pit or under the patio heaters and enjoy a classic or bourbon-spiked masala chai or one of NaanStop’s delicious menu items. The event will be hosted on Sunday, Dec.11 from noon to 3 p.m. at Atlantic Station.

This is a first at Pullman Yards - Silent Disco on Ice. Their headsets will reach all over their rail park. And if you don't want to skate, the headsets will reach the fire pit and the marshmallow bar with festive cocktails, mocktails and Stuffed Puff Marshmallows for roasting. It's free to disco when you rent ice skates. Kids ages 17 and under will need parental consent to join the silent disco and/or rent ice skates. The event is at 225 Rogers Street, Building 1, on Saturday, December 10, from 8 p.m. to midnight.





A community event is taking place at Zion Baptist Church in Marietta, featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Anita Wilson. The event is free of admission and will include a worship service. The Christmas concert is a part of several holiday community events at the church. This event takes place on Sunday, December 11, at 3 p.m. at 165 Lemon St.

Here's an opportunity to give back in Fulton County. For the second year in a row, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is joining children in the community for a holiday shopping trip. The event is being expanded this season, with two events taking place in Fulton County on Saturday, Dec. 10th. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to Walmart Supercenter store 3741, off Cascade Rd. in South Fulton, and Walmart Supercenter Store 1578, off Mansell Rd. in Roswell, for their support in ensuring this event is a success.

To sponsor a child, contact Capt. A. Moore (Aprille.Moore@fultoncountyga.gov). Each family participating in the “Shop with a Sheriff” will receive a gift card for purchasing any toys, games, clothes, etc., they desire.

Take a break from the cool air and sip on tea at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead this season. Reservations for the event can be made for Saturday and Sunday, with added seating options on Friday until the end of January. The experience will ­­­­transport guests to the North Pole with seasonal features ­­like savory Caviar, Cucumber Blini sandwiches and Gingerbread Macaron sweets that are sure to rekindle feelings of holiday merriment alongside a glass of champagne. Reservations range from $78 to $118 per person, with options for children's tea from $30 to $50 per person.





Small business vendors will be offering products at their outdoor market starting this weekend. The event is by The Atlanta Small Business Training Consortium. Vendors are still wanted, and they can sign up and pay the fee online. The event is free for the community to attend and is on Saturdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2818 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville.

This tradition is 30 years in the making. Come see a new spectacular scene on the lake, 10 million twinkling lights and 2,500 acres of Christmas cheer at Callaway Gardens. This light show will be open until Jan. 2, 2023. Fantasy In Lights is one of National Geographic’s Top 10 Light Displays in the World, according to their website. Pets are not allowed in the Christmas Village, Walk-Thru experience, Jolly Trolley or on the beach at Robin Lake. Unless they are certified service animals, pets can enjoy Fantasy In Lights Drive-Thru in a personal vehicle.

The jolly man in the red suit had made his wait down to Ponce City Market, and he'll be there every Saturday until December 17. Bring your own cameras and snap a photo with Santa in his sleigh and enjoy yard games. The event organizers added that if the weather is frightful, he’ll spread holiday cheer on the second floor of the Central Food Hall next to The Village Retail and Bar Vegan.