LIST | 11 Halloween things to do in Atlanta this weekend

We've made it to the spookiest weekend of the year; here are several events for those who want to be scared and people who just want candy.

ATLANTA — Welcome to the weekend, Atlanta. This is your last chance to join in on all the city's frightening and sugar-filled Halloween events before more leaves fall and we prepare for turkey season.

This weekend, get ready to party and stay up late. Those looking for a quieter night have plenty of options at local theaters. Don't forget festivities will stretch into next week as Day of the Dead or Dias de Los Muertos is Monday and Tuesday.

Take your children down to the Center For Puppetry Arts for their dance party, complete with trick-or-treating. Everyone is welcome to come in their "silliest, scariest costume." Kids can trick-or-treat throughout the museum, dance with special guest DJ Willy WOW and have story time with The Good Witch Aretta. The party starts on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Halloween is not the only holiday being celebrated this weekend. Join the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a free Day of the Dead or Dias de Los Muertos celebration. The festival is open to the public and will include live music, mariachi performance, Ballet Folklórico, stilt walkers, face painting, altar exhibition, traditional Mexican games and representation from various Latin American community organizations. There will also be themed food trucks.

Come to Callaway Plaza and inside the Memorial Arts Building at 1280 Peachtree St. NE on The Woodruff Arts Center campus on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They're calling it Atlanta's Largest Halloween Party and you can buy a ticket and enter the $500.00 costume contest.

Tickets include a special event wristband, admission and entry to more than 30 bars, clubs and restaurants, complimentary shots, $4 cocktails $3 beer and other exclusive food and drink specials, DJs and live music, according to event organizers.

Leave the kids at home; partiers must be older than 21 to enter and ready to stay up late. The event is at Colony Square from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If your backyard isn't scary enough, join Home Depot in theirs for their Halloween celebration on Friday and Saturday. People of all ages can come to watch a movie on the lawn or trunk-or-treat. Sign up for the event today.

Enjoy this outdoor, supernatural experience this weekend. Walk through the trails and see ghosts peeking from shadows and animal spirits gathering in plain sight. The display will be available to view until Nov. 6. The event includes general admission and all CityPASS members can come free.

It's the last weekend. The 17-day event will have something for people of all ages and introduce Free Maze Fridays. Guests who visit on Friday nights get free admission to all five haunted houses.

Park officials said they'd added a few things since last year, including a daytime festival. Six Flags Kids Boo Fest is for the little monsters; they said during the day, Halloween activities like "trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, storytelling, a costume contest, games and more" will be featured.

Not interested in partying this weekend? Head to the movies.

The Strand Theatre in Marietta has two special film screenings at the end of this month, with a midnight showing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the silent film "The Phantom of the Opera.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a cult favorite, will be shown on Friday, October 28, at midnight, and attendees are invited to wear costumes.

Movies are playing all day and all weekend long.

If you're not looking to drive to Marietta, stay in Atlanta and enjoy some scary features at The Plaza Theatre. They are showing Candyman, the Lost Boy, Triangle of Sadness and more.

The Georgia Aquarium kicked off its Halloween celebrations on Oct.13 with events running through Oct. 31. Every day until the day after Halloween aquarium goers can participate and view:

Endangered Things Scavenger Hunt

Holiday themed café selections

Endangered Things artwork displays

Megalodon Photo Ops

Seasonal Sea Lion and Dolphin Presentations

Kids can come out on Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for trick-or-treating.

Wander through the historic neighborhoods in Little Five Points in search of long ago lost souls and their apparitions. You may encounter phantasms such as Lady Sintana from House of Ravenwood, the resident ghosts of 7Stages, Deacon Lunchbox, Gregory Davis, and more. Tours will meet at the Little Five Points Community Center at 1083 Austin Ave. every weekend until Nov. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Take a stroll through the Zoo this Halloween for candy and plenty of other family-friendly activities. The event is on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Lane: Visit booths along Trick-or-Treat Lane for scary good treats! Parents: This activity is intended for kids only.

Visit booths along Trick-or-Treat Lane for scary good treats! Parents: This activity is intended for kids only. Kids’ Craft : Stop by to make a fun, Halloween-themed craft. | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (while supplies last)

: Stop by to make a fun, Halloween-themed craft. | 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (while supplies last) Carnival Games : Try your luck with fun Halloween-themed carnival games in KIDZone.

: Try your luck with fun Halloween-themed carnival games in KIDZone. Magic Illusion Show : 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Strolling Characters: Keep an eye out for special characters roaming the main path. Perfect for a photo-op. | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bonus Event: Haunted Hall of Fame

Bring the kiddos to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, where they've transformed the place for the spooktacular holiday. Children can trick-or-treat throughout the Hall and fill their bags with candy all day. Trick-or-treat bags and candy will be distributed on a first come first, serve basis until inventory is depleted. The 3-day event runs from Saturday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 250 Marietta St. NW.