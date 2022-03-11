Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

There are several cultural festivals and more this weekend to enjoy.

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend.

This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.

Eat and drink until you're full for the first week of Latin Restaurant Week in Atlanta. Several restaurants are participating in the 7-day long celebration of Latin food. There are restaurants listed all over town to visit these few weeks. Take some time from Nov. 4 - 8 to find your favorite Latin dish in Atlanta.

Learn about Native American history and culture at Stone Mountain Park at what they've named the largest Native American gathering in Georgia. This event will feature dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more. The event is on November 3 - 6 from 9 am to 3 pm, and attractions are open from 10 am to 5 pm Tickets are:

Native American Festival only - $13.00 + tax

Native American Festival + Attractions Pass - $16.00 + tax

*Attractions Pass includes the Native American Festival, plus the Skyride, 4D Theater, Mini-Golf and Dinosaur Explore

This event says, "Tis the season for rompin’, chompin’, and stompin’, y’all! " This all-day festival promises chili, beer, and bluegrass in Atlanta's heart (and soul), right through Krog Street Tunnel in Cabbagetown Park. Official spoons (required for chili eating) are now on sale for $10 (cash) or $10.50 (card) at Little’s Food Store and Sweet Cheats locations in Cabbagetown.

This deal is for Bank of America cardholders only. Get in free on November 5 and 6 at four different Atlanta museums. People can show their Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cards at the Atlanta History Center:

Center for Civil and Human Rights: Voting Mobile Educational Event

High Museum of Art’s: Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern

Tellus Science Museum: Solar Sky Watch.

Watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport on Nov. 5 and 6 at the Atlanta Air Show. Gates open at 9 am, and tickets can be bought on their website.

Hang out at Chastain Park this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their 13h annual arts festival, named one of the nation's Top 100 (67) Arts Festivals Nationwide by Sunshine Artist Magazine. The event will have fine art and crafts, a children’s area, local food and beverage concessions, and gourmet food trucks. There will also be music from local musicians. This event is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and volunteer artists. It's set for Saturday and Sunday.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will have a busy weekend, and everyone is invited. The convention will have indoor vendor exhibits. People can also catch a wrestling show, listen to live music, see the charity car show, grab some food and, of course, get a tattoo. Tickets are on sale now for the event on their website.

Learn more about Mexican culture at Atlanta's Day of the Dead Festival in the Oakland Cemetery this weekend. Gather with people on Día de Muertos, Nov. 6, at the cemetery from noon to 5 p.m. The Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture will help host the celebrations.

Eat, drink, and most importantly, celebrate loved ones who are no longer with us.

Grab your brooms and wands to fly to downtown Atlanta for the magical experience at the Harry Potter exhibit. The place will celebrate moments, characters and settings seen in the series. People can immerse themselves in the exhibit through powerful storytelling and innovative, interactive technology that features original props and costumes.

People can sign up for the event up until Dec. 31. Visitors will be able to journey through Hawkins Lab and, according to their website, "enjoy an 80’s-style medley of locations and fan-favorite moments with merchandise, food & drinks, photo ops, interactive performers, and more surprises!" The popular Netflix series Stranger Things, primarily filmed in Atlanta, hosts an immersive experience. This event is still open, and tickets are going quickly.

It's at Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., and the experience lasts about 45 minutes, but people are welcome to stay in their Mix-Tape room as long as they'd like.

Buy a ticket for a wine tasting with a small pairing menu. The event is $50 per person and is at Stem Wine Bar on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

