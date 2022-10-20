LIST | 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 21 - 23

There's always something to do in Atlanta. This weekend continues to enjoy scary activities like haunted houses and ghost tours.

ATLANTA — We made it to the weekend in Atlanta! As per usual, there's too much to do in the city in the trees, with more 'spooktacular' events on the calendar than last week. Take a trip through the Fox Theatre as they host ghost tours, or show your best costume at the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade.

In addition to these scary affairs, drop in for the last weekend of restaurant week at Atlantic Station or laugh it up at the ATL Comedy Festival.

It's the last weekend to head to Atlantic Station this weekend to get a taste of some of the restaurants in the area. The event starts on October 17 and ends on October 23. According to their website, restaurants will offer diners a prix fixe menu and other specials. There will be a free Live Jazz show on the Green in honor of Atlantic Station’s 17th anniversary from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Who says you have to see a show to be spooked at the theatre? Fox Theatres says all you need to do is walk in their door to feel the chills run down your spine. Starting this Thursday, visitors can visit the popular theatre for ghost tours. People can buy tickets from October 20 to October 27.

Don't worry- The Fox Theatre's authentic 1929 Hospital Room is the safest place around. Don't believe us? Ask the friendly resident nurse.

Fox Theatre GHOST TOURS run Oct. 17th-27th with Platinum Tours available at 8pm, 8:15pm, and 8:30pm nightly. Tix: https://t.co/nT4SkGMJHA pic.twitter.com/n4MFnrgA7D — The Fox Theatre (@TheFoxTheatre) October 17, 2022

This two-day event started in 1970 is boast the title of the #1 Halloween festival in the South. There will be ghost tours, a monster hunt, a costume dance party, and so much more. People will also be able to eat and drink from various local vendors and, of course, walk in the parade. The festivities are from October 22 to 23 at noon on both days. The parade is on October 23 at 2 p.m.

The Atlanta Botanical Gardens are hosting a fall event full of scary fun for all ages. Bring your kids to walk on the Goblins Runway on the gardens Great Lawn while music plays from the artist Travis Murphy. The garden will also have mini pumpkin decorating, a ride-on-train for kids and a garden chef demo. Children can also get in the kitchen to learn about a healthy diet. The event is on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goblins in the Garden is a beloved fall family tradition in the Garden. Join us this Sunday, Oct. 23, for day of costumes, activities and more, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. ➡️ https://t.co/7NMLjcrvom pic.twitter.com/Cdnyr9iGmM — AtlantaBG (@AtlBotanical) October 20, 2022

There are plenty of spooky events going on in the city this weekend, but this one just wants you to laugh. This 3-day festival includes funny film screenings, local and international comedians and hilarious guest speakers. Come out to the 3-day comedy festival at Ponce City Market from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hey Peach State kids, your favorite patrolling pups are ready for you at Adventure Bay! This event has been going on for a while but is worth a mention for all the fans out there. Head to the Children's Museum of Atlanta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to join the heroic PAW Patrol pups - Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Everest, Rocky, Zuma, and Tracker - to explore your unique abilities, overcome challenges, and help friends. This event is available through January of 2023.

There are only 24 nights in October to see these two mysteriously eerie haunted houses. Their website says it's not recommended for kids under the age of 13 to attend. They are located at the Folklore Haunted House on 5389 N. Main St. in

Acworth.

We are open tonight through Sunday! Come on out and see for yourself what lurks in the shadows... Avoid the line and buy... Posted by Folklore Haunted House on Thursday, October 13, 2022

There's a movement going on in the fashion industry to stop fast fashion. An event in Atlanta aims to do just that by educating consumers, bringing awareness to brands and presenting designers who are truly committed to environmentally friendly practices. The event started on Wednesday and runs till Saturday.

TODAY IS THE DAY! We're kicking off FOUR DAYS of Fashion and fun at Ponce City Market today and then Lee+ white from Thursday-Saturday! 🌿Fashion 🌿Shopping 🌿Panels 🌿Networking and more! Grab your tickets on our site atlsfw.com today! #atlafw #atlfw2022 #atlanta #atl #sustainablefashion Posted by Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

This is the weekend that a face paint artist will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, at Ponce City Market's annual pumpkin patch. The full event said it features "festive decor, Ponce Pumpkin Photo Wall, a variety of pumpkins, candy apples, sweet treats and a pumpkin painting station." It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekend.

Many are joining community leaders to celebrate their heritage this weekend. The event is open to the community and will feature a character parade and a skit performance by middle-school students titled: “Proud to be Hispanic.” The event is on October 21 at the Agape Youth & Family Center at 2210 Marietta Blvd. and is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Calling all gemstone enthusiasts! There is an exhibition starting on Thursday that runs through November 27. Come experience the first exhibition of ancient gems in the Southeastern United States. People will be able to learn more about how engraved gems were made, protected and more. The event is at the Michael C. Carlos Museum on the Emory University campus and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.