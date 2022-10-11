Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13

Election day is over, for now, so go out and enjoy some of these events this weekend. We have festivals, live music and more on the calendar.

ATLANTA — Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff.

For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and even a tribute to Beyonce by candlelight.

Bring the whole family to Candler Park, where they will host a two-day fall festival. The event will include music and food from people in the community. Three will also be rides, games and a few special attractions. It's on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Candler Park and McLendon Ave NE.

The Atlanta History Center is hosting a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. They said that all active duty service members, veterans, their families and community members are invited to come out for the event. Their website said that Major General Bret C. Larson, Commander, 22nd Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, would be the special keynote speaker. The event is free to the public at McElreath Hall in Atlanta.

And check out all these freebies and deals in metro Atlanta for all active duty service members, veterans and their families.

This is the second and final week. Eat and drink until you're full f Latin Restaurant Week in Atlanta. Several restaurants are participating in the weeks-long celebration of Latin food. This is the second and final week. There are restaurants listed all over town to visit these few weeks. Take some time from Nov. 4-18 to find your favorite Latin dish in Atlanta.

Christmas is not too far away, and the lights are going up in Atlanta. Ticket sales are open! Buy a ticket for the garden light show at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The exhibit will stay up through January 14 and opens on Nov. 12.

Enjoy pastries and learn from a coffee connoisseur at Epicurean Atlanta. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $40. People who come will learn from Ulli Winckler is the master coffee roaster at Dean St. Coffee Roastery at our sister property, Luminary Hotel & Co., and president of Rebel Coffee in Cape Coral, Florida. After the class, people will receive a personalized certificate of completion.

Leave your kids at home for this event because it features an open bar. Come out to the 26th floor of the Buckhead club in Downtown Atlanta for a fabulous trip down the yellow brick road. The event promises an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, specialty acts, dancing, a silent auction, the exciting Dom Perignon wine pull, complimentary mask and more. It costs between $75 - $100 for a ticket.

Candlelight concerts are bringing the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Atlanta. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Beyoncé at The Wimbish House under the gentle glow of candlelight.

National Adoption Week is from Nov. 7 to 13, and Kitty Angel Rescue will have dozens of cats and kittens available for adoption at reduced adoption fees, giveaways, prizes and more.

Hiram PetSmart

4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy

Hiram, GA 30141

678-567-0583



Kennesaw PetSmart

860 Cobb Place Blvd NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

770-424-5226

Every Friday, grab your friends and head to the dancefloor at X Midtown to dance the night away to all your favorite hits! Every Friday the party starts at 11 p.m.

The Downtown Festival and tour of Lofts is back on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at Underground Atlanta. Expect live music, food and drink and a kid's zone. The Tour of Lofts allows visitors to view a full range of Condominiums, Lofts, Apartments, "under construction sites," and Penthouse residences.

Do you know enough about Harry Potter to win a $100 gift card? Come try it out at Elsewhere Brewing Co. on Friday night. They will also have themed music, Butterbeer, plus other food and drinks. Teams can be no larger than 6. People wanting to play must be seated and registered by 9 p.m.