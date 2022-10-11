x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 11 - 13

Election day is over, for now, so go out and enjoy some of these events this weekend. We have festivals, live music and more on the calendar.

More Videos

ATLANTA —

Peach State voters showed up to the polls this week, and now it's time for some fun. There are many events going on in metro Atlanta, including Veterans Day Celebrations coupled with deals and free stuff. 

For those who are not army strong, there are festivals and even a tribute to Beyonce by candlelight. 

To submit an event | Text "weekend" to (404) 885-7600

Candler Park Fall Festival

Bring the whole family to Candler Park, where they will host a two-day fall festival. The event will include music and food from people in the community. Three will also be rides, games and a few special attractions. It's on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at Candler Park and McLendon Ave NE. 

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event  

Posted by Candler Park Fall Fest on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Veterans Day Ceremony Atlanta

The Atlanta History Center is hosting a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. They said that all active duty service members, veterans, their families and community members are invited to come out for the event. Their website said that Major General Bret C. Larson, Commander, 22nd Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, would be the special keynote speaker. The event is free to the public at McElreath Hall in Atlanta. 

And check out all these freebies and deals in metro Atlanta for all active duty service members, veterans and their families. 

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event  

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close up of american flag with copy space

Latin Restaurant Week Atlanta 

This is the second and final week. Eat and drink until you're full f Latin Restaurant Week in Atlanta. Several restaurants are participating in the weeks-long celebration of Latin food. This is the second and final week. There are restaurants listed all over town to visit these few weeks. Take some time from Nov. 4-18 to find your favorite Latin dish in Atlanta.  

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event   

Latin Restaurant Weeks welcomes Mamajuanaatl] to our ATLANTA showcase! Start your Tour Del Sabor with some delicious...

Posted by Latin Restaurant Weeks on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights 

Christmas is not too far away, and the lights are going up in Atlanta. Ticket sales are open! Buy a ticket for the garden light show at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The exhibit will stay up through January 14 and opens on Nov. 12.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event  

Coffee Connoisseur at Epicurean Atlanta 

Enjoy pastries and learn from a coffee connoisseur at Epicurean Atlanta. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $40. People who come will learn from Ulli Winckler is the master coffee roaster at Dean St. Coffee Roastery at our sister property, Luminary Hotel & Co., and president of Rebel Coffee in Cape Coral, Florida.  After the class, people will receive a personalized certificate of completion.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee doesn't present a significant cancer risk, countering a recent California state court ruling that had shaken up some coffee drinkers. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Fur Ball Masquerade Fundraiser 

Leave your kids at home for this event because it features an open bar. Come out to the 26th floor of the Buckhead club in Downtown Atlanta for a fabulous trip down the yellow brick road. The event promises an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, specialty acts, dancing, a silent auction, the exciting Dom Perignon wine pull, complimentary mask and more. It costs between $75 - $100 for a ticket. 

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event

Credit: Alessio - stock.adobe.com
Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta

Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyonce

Candlelight concerts are bringing the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Atlanta. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Beyoncé at The Wimbish House under the gentle glow of candlelight. 

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event   

Cat and Kitten Adoption  

National Adoption Week is from Nov. 7 to 13, and Kitty Angel Rescue will have dozens of cats and kittens available for adoption at reduced adoption fees, giveaways, prizes and more. 

LOCATION:

Hiram PetSmart
4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy
Hiram, GA 30141
678-567-0583

Kennesaw PetSmart
860 Cobb Place Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-424-5226

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event

Credit: Pexel
Cats and Kittens need homes in Fulton and Dekalb after over 700 were taken into shelters. Animal Services are hosting free adoption days throughout July.

Just Dance

Every Friday, grab your friends and head to the dancefloor at X Midtown to dance the night away to all your favorite hits! Every Friday the party starts at 11 p.m. 

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event   

Credit: WXIA, CANVA

2022 Downtown Festival & Tour of Lofts

The Downtown Festival and tour of Lofts is back on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at Underground Atlanta. Expect live music, food and drink and a kid's zone. The Tour of Lofts allows visitors to view a full range of Condominiums, Lofts, Apartments, "under construction sites," and Penthouse residences.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event   

We're so grateful to our Downtown Festival performers!! Don't miss all the fun we'll be having on the performance stage!...

Posted by Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Harry Potter Trivia 

Do you know enough about Harry Potter to win a $100 gift card? Come try it out at Elsewhere Brewing Co. on Friday night. They will also have themed music, Butterbeer, plus other food and drinks. Teams can be no larger than 6. People wanting to play must be seated and registered by 9 p.m.

Link | Plan your visit and get more information about this event  

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out