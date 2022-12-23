Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 23 – 25

Happy Holidays Atlanta, here is a list of things to do with other people and a way to help those in need this weekend

ATLANTA — This holiday weekend, first and foremost, take care of yourself. Many have a tough time throughout the giving season due to personal hardships. With that said, this is a list of things to do with other people and a way to help those in need this weekend.

And a Happy Holidays from all of us here at 11Alive.

Join at the Lakewood Amphitheater for a drive-thru holiday lights experience. Entry will be timed to reduce wait times, so attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets for the half hour they would like to arrive and to come on time. Tickets are available for purchase in advance or at the gate, with prices varying depending on the night. Value nights are priced at $30 per car in advance or $40 at the gate, while peak nights are priced at $40 per car in advance or $50 at the gate.

Although the main event has already taken place, visitors can still enjoy Sparkle Village in Sandy Springs, a free holiday display that will be open through New Year's Day. Sparkle Village features a collection of holiday-themed miniature houses decorated with lights and standing at six feet tall. Local businesses, schools, and non-profit organizations created these wooden houses.

The annual Lights of Life event at Life University in Marietta invites visitors to join in on the fun. In addition to a magical light display, the event features pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and concession stands. Admission is $10 for cars and trucks and $20 for buses, regardless of the day.





This tradition is 30 years in the making. Come see a new spectacular scene on the lake, 10 million twinkling lights and 2,500 acres of Christmas cheer at Callaway Gardens. This light show will be open until Jan. 2, 2023. Fantasy In Lights is one of National Geographic’s Top 10 Light Displays in the World, according to their website. Pets are not allowed in the Christmas Village, Walk-Thru experience, Jolly Trolley or on the beach at Robin Lake -- unless they are certified service animals. However, pets can enjoy Fantasy In Lights Drive -Thru in a personal vehicle, the website states.

The holidays are in full swing at World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, where visitors are invited to experience holiday magic and make lasting memories with larger-than-life decorations, festive family photo opportunities, seasonal beverages, and more. The attraction will host these holiday activities through early 2023. In addition, the iconic Coca-Cola Caravan will visit the World of Coca-Cola on December 10 to spread holiday cheer.

Nightly in December from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Brook Run Park in Dunwoody will come to life with 85,000 sugarcoated lights. The park will feature a chocolate volcano, candy castle, ice cream land, and more.

Experience a Christmas conundrum at Time to Escape in Atlanta, a holiday-themed escape room mystery. In this immersive activity, participants become Santa's last hope at bringing Christmas cheer, tasked with solving a series of problems within a 60-minute time limit. Work with a team to try and save the holidays in this intense mystery. Test your problem-solving skills and become a detective by purchasing tickets for this unique opportunity. Don't miss out on immersing yourself in this festive activity.

A local trans-led organization is returning to its roots Friday to partake in a Mexican holiday tradition called Posada. To celebrate the Christmas season, Community Estrella will host "La posada Trans Queer," their version of the traditional Posada Navideña.

"Posada Navideña" celebrates the journey of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem. The Mexican and Central American holiday features dancing, piñatas, and whistle-blowing with religious origins. Community Estrella's celebration will occur at 3292 Laventure Dr. on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.





This Christmas, families can travel back in time with "NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet!" The acclaimed holiday tradition is live in theaters for its 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to relive childhood dreams with larger-than-life puppets, breathtaking acrobatics, and dazzling costumes. The international cast, featuring stars of the Ukraine ballet, will perform at the highest level of classical technique.

Head out to the Aurora Cineplex for their Christmas Break movie experience. Show up for $3 tickets.

POLAR EXPRESS (G)--#polarexpress

Plays at 10 a.m. every day from -Thursday, Dec 22 to Friday, Dec 23

and Christmas Eve, Saturday. Dec 24 at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.



TROLLS (PG)-- #trolls

Plays at 10 a.m. every day from Sunday, Dec 25 to Monday, Jan 2nd

including 10 a.m. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Here's a way to give back this season. During Christmas Eve, the outreach center will distribute food to those without homes. They are planning to deliver the meals, care packages and life essentials to anyone who needs it. They will be at 200 Memorial Drive SW on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.