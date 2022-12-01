Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 2–4

Hang under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium and see their holiday decor, shop at local markets or attend a wrap and wine sipping event a little farther away.

ATLANTA — There's nothing like the holiday season and there's so many things to do in Atlanta. This weekend buy gifts at markets from local and international vendors, catch a show at the theater or hang out under the fish at the Georgia Aquarium as they decorate for the season.

Here's a look at what's happening around the metro.

Come check out arts, crafts and foods from vendors from all over the world at Refuge Coffee this weekend. Their pop-up shop will be opened on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Clarkson location at 4170 E. Ponce De Leon Ave. The event is still looking for vendors; contact the organizer through their website for more information about selling.

For over 20 years, the Shakespeare Tavern has performed "A Christmas Carol," and this year will be no different. The events will have performers transport you to Scrooge’s London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three ghosts and a little boy named Tiny Tim. Join theater staff for some Dickens, a bit of song and holiday cheer. Shows will run Thursdays through Sundays from Dec. 3 to 23.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (Lobby opens at 5:45 p.m. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m.)

Shows begin at 2:30 p.m. Sundays (Lobby opens at 12:45 p.m. Seating begins at 1:15 p.m.)

Tickets are selling fast for this holiday tradition! Check out the cast for this year's production of Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol! https://t.co/7mJ7ewOrQA pic.twitter.com/amGcHghA9L — Shakespeare Tavern (@shakespearetav) November 23, 2022

There are several different holidays throughout December, and families and invited to celebrate and learn about them all at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Kids can throw on their socks and glide around their foot-rink, and ring in the new year at the Bubble Bash. The museum has several events going on until the end of the year.

Join us in celebration of #WinterSolstice with a special performance by @FullRadiusDance on December 4 during Session B! 🤩❄️



🔗 Click the link for tickets: https://t.co/5PU60ANTG2 pic.twitter.com/Be5MbJkUXX — Children's Museum of Atlanta (@ChildMuseumATL) November 30, 2022

The City of Clarkston’s annual holiday event returns and will feature holiday music, hot cocoa, arts and crafts, and a holiday express train through the park. The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Milam Park in Clarkston.

Zoo Atlanta has partnered with Hanart Culture to bring back a one-of-a-kind light experience to Atlanta. The zoo promises a nighttime wonderland celebrating the beauty and wonder of the natural world. This event is available until Jan. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Zoo is looking so festive! Have you snagged your tickets to IllumiNights, presented by @GeorgiaPower, with additional support from Beacon Sponsor @PNCBank and Luminary Sponsor @KPGeorgia? Catch some highlights below! #OnlyZooATL #IllumiNights https://t.co/TTxGlE6IdT pic.twitter.com/LI1nQWT4Fm — ZooATL (@ZooATL) November 15, 2022

Enjoy a seasonal makeover at the Georgia Aquarium in the atrium with holiday music, winter-inspired projections, a water fountain display and a 40-foot live tree. Also available are photos with Santa. The Winter Waterland decor will be up through Jan. 2. 2023.

Take a spin on the ice at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park as they bring back the power of miracles, whimsy, and holiday cheer to Atlanta's most popular ice-skating rink in the heart of Midtown. Skaters can stay warm under the heated garden tent and enjoy a state-of-the-art sound system and an 85-foot long and 40-foot wide rink. The Ice-Skating Rink will be open from Nov. 25 to Jan. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Take a step back in time at the historic home of author Joel Chandler Harris for their Home for the Holiday event. The house will be decorated for the holidays by Old World Christmas master decorator Sarah Dyne to create a period-inspired and photo-worthy holiday experience. The event will be held on Saturday and again on December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The home is the oldest house museum in the city, built over 100 years ago. It was transformed over the years to become the special place that the Harris family called home from 1881 to 1908.

“Posada Navideña” celebrates the journey of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem. The Mexican and Central American holiday features dancing, piñatas, and whistle blowing with religious origins. A celebration will take place at the Plaza Fiestas on Buford Highway on Dec. 18.

This exhibit features trees and displays from local partners that recognize celebrations, including Christmas and Hanukkah, as well as visual arts, cuisine and traditions. This exhibit is located on the entry and upper levels. It will be open at the Fernbank Museum from Nov. 19 to Jan. 6.

Celebrate the holidays and immerse yourself in a worldly experience as you walk among culturally decorated trees and art that highlight customs from different cultures.

Bring the holiday cheer home with you! Check out our gift shop featuring different festive gifts for you and your family.

Evening hours available Friday, December 9, during Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Party (ages 21+).

world.🎄 pic.twitter.com/R4armQriqa — Fernbank (@FernbankMuseum) November 21, 2022

Enjoy an immersive experience at Illuminarium Atlanta for an immersive journey across the galaxy. The experience will allow visitors to fly through a technicolor nebula, kick up dust on the moon, see Saturn’s rings up close, and weave through an asteroid belt. The event will be available until Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fly me to the moon. Credits: @iamangelina.e #illuminarium #immersiveexperience #space Posted by Illuminarium Atlanta on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Bonus Event:

This event is a bit farther out in Georgia. Enjoy a glass of wine and get to wrapping presents at Yonah Mountain Vineyards' first-ever Wine and Wrap event. It starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on Dec 3. Yonah is located in Cleveland at 1717 Highway 255 South. Tickets are $30 and guests will get: