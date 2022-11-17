Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 18–20

There's always something for everyone; attend a gaming festival, Christmas tree lighting, a new sensory experience and more in Atlanta this weekend.

ATLANTA — Cheers to the weekend, Atlanta; what are you going to do? Here's a list of 11 events taking place around the city and a little beyond.

There's something for all ages. People looking to get into the Christmas spirit can check out a few tree lightings around town. And for those just trying to enjoy the cool weather, head to Brook Run Park for the chili cook-off.

All gamers are being called to the Georgia World Congress Center for a three-day immersive festival. The event promises cosplay shows, gaming tournaments, streaming classes and more. There will be over 200 content creates and panels of experts. The event is from November 18 to 20 and runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get ready to decorate your tree with this workshop. Plant House in Decatur hosts an air plant workshop for people 16 and older. The event costs $26 to sign up for. It will be on Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Plant House is located at 112 West Trinity Place in Decatur.

PARKING OPTIONS:

1. Metered street parking. Metered parking has a two-hour time limit, enforced Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Metered parking is free after 6 p.m. and all day Sunday.

2. AMLI Apartment parking garage: bring your parking ticket into PlantHouse, and you can get it validated for up to 90 minutes.

3. DeKalb County Courthouse parking deck 125 W Trinity Ave: free after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

A special and new annual tradition will occur at the Atlanta History Center on Friday. Come down to Veteran's Park to watch a lightning ceremony of a 50 feet Christmas tree. The center said there would be activities for kids, music, a cash bar and roaming pictures with Santa. They also said performances from the SCAD HoneyBees, Atlanta Classical Academy, and The Dickens Carolers would occur throughout the night.

Fall into a wonderland in Atlanta through this immersive experience. Gather at the Illuminarium Atlanta at 550 Somerset Terrace NE to "encounter surreal settings and colorful characters." The experience lets visitors go on a quest of their own all inspired by Lewis Carroll's Wonderland. This event will be here till the end of the year.

Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and stretch at Haven Yoga Studio. On November 19, the studio will have classes and light refreshments. This ticketed open house will let goers see all the offerings that the studio has. The class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another Christmas lighting ceremony will be hosted on November 19 at Atlantic Station. The free event will have events for kids, including a book reading from TinyDoors founder Karen Anderson. There will be singing, music and other live performances.

Full event schedule below:

2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. | Holiday activities and more begin on Atlantic Green

3:00 p.m. | Enjoy a special Tiny Doors ATL book reading by Karen Anderson Singer – The Green (Stage)

4:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. | Alliance Theater Carolers – Throughout The Green and the retail district

5:00 p.m. | Live DJ set by DJ Chika Takai – The Green (Stage)

7:00 p.m. | The Holiday Disco Parade starts

7:35 p.m. | Performance by the Atlanta Drum Academy

7:45 p.m. | Performance by the Abominable Marching Band

7:50 p.m. | Tree Lighting

8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. | Live Music- The Green (Stage)

This is the last weekend for the season to enjoy the food and art tour along the BeltLine. Sign up for the tour on Saturday. People will be able to sample different cuisines and taste three margarita flavors.

Buy from local farmers in Alpharetta this Saturday. Their market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fruits, vegetables, meats and even gardeners with flowers and herbs. There will be desserts, bread, honey, sauces and jellies. The market will be open every single Saturday until the end of the month.

Christmas is not too far away, and the lights are going up in Atlanta. Ticket sales are open! Buy a ticket for the garden light show at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The exhibit will stay up through January 14 and opens on Nov. 12.

There's not much to say; either you're cooking and competing or just eating. The chili cook-off in Atlanta is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and promises 50+ amateurs, restaurants & caterers while listening to West Cobb School of Rock House Band & DJ Suspense. See who takes home the trophy on Sunday at Brook Run Park.

It's the first weekend! Come out and immerse yourself in sensory play by playing with slime, smelly yummy scents and soothing ARMR. The experience opens on November 19. Tickets are required to enter, and children under 14 must be with an adult.

