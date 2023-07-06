A summertime salute to the Divine 9: Atlanta Greek Picnic happening this week

This year's event will be the 19th annual edition of the Atlanta Greek Picnic.

ATLANTA — Bring out your barbecue grills, your Greek letter paraphernalia - the Divine 9 are in town.

Atlanta Greek Picnic founder Tiwa Works joined 11Alive on Wednesday to give a preview of the 19th annual edition of the summertime celebration.

The Atlanta Greek Picnic is an annual summertime event sharing the values of Divine 9 sororities and fraternities, which are built on brotherhood, sisterhood and service.

The picnic has also generated a statewide and global impact, with 38 out of 50 states attending and countries like Japan, Spain Ghana and Germany all having made multiple appearances at AGP.

The Atlanta Greek Picnic is underway now, with the main event taking place Saturday at Morris Brown College from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

There's events every day leading up to Saturday, as well, which you can learn more about at the Atlanta Greek Picnic website.