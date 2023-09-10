Atlanta 9/11 events | How to participate

There are events all over metro Atlanta to memorialize the 22-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Here's how you can join.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is an older video about unpacking conspiracy theories about the World Trade Center collapse on Sept. 11.

Monday will mark 22 years since a series of attacks terrorized the nation, and even two decades later, the death toll has risen again after two more people were identified in 2023.

On September 11, 2001, thousands of civilians and first responders were killed as the Twin Towers in New York and sections of the Pentagon in Washington were targeted in a deadly ambush.

People across the nation and metro Atlanta have organized and planned several events to honor those we lost two decades ago.

Atlanta

Join the Cathedral of Christ the King on September 10, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., located on Peachtree Road for a 9/111 Catholic Mass. Monsignor Francis G. McNamee, the rector of the Cathedral, will lead the service. Additionally, remarks will be given by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum during the celebration. A live stream of the Blue Mass will also be live-streamed here.

Roswell

A remembrance ceremony for 9/11 will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. September 11 at the front steps of Roswell City Hall on Hill Street. It is hosted by the mayor and city council.

Johns Creek

9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration

This is the 10th year of Remembrance of 9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration in Johns Creek. It is hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Johns Creek and Johns Creek-North Fulton on Monday, September 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater in Newtown Park.

Stockbridge

In partnership with the local high school NJROTC and public safety organizations, the City of Stockbridge has planned an event to remember the victims of 9/11 at Stockbridge City Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 11.

Norcross

Join the community on Monday, September 11, at Betty Mauldin Park for the City of Norcross' remembrance event. Attendees will gather to remember the lives lost and heroes who bravely responded on 9/11. From 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m., the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be hosted by the City of Norcross and will feature Mayor Craig Newton, Norcross’ Police and Fire Departments, and the Masonic Lodge.

Smyrna