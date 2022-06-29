July Fourth events happening across Georgia | List

Between hair shows and fireworks, there's a holiday celebration for everyone.

ATLANTA — July Fourth celebrations are rolling in and what better way to celebrate America’s independence than by enjoying all of the events Georgia has to offer.

From lively parades to grand light shows, there is something for everyone. Take a look at this fun-filled list of affairs happening across the Peach State.

Celebrating with thrill-seekers

Theme park goers will be happy to learn that Coca-cola is hosting a July 4 Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. The company is encouraging people to enjoy the holiday on thrilling rides or splashing at Hurricane Harbor. Pass holders and members can opt to enjoy the VIP experience with access to live entertainment, fireworks, and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

From July 2 to July 4, guests can purchase three types of July 4th Fest tickets:

Admission + VIP Experience for $69.99

4-Pack Admission and VIP Experience + Parking Pass for $74.99

VIP Experience for $25.00 (for pass holders and members)

Fun for children

Children can participate in science projects along with patriotic arts and crafts at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. The “Fourth of July Extravaganza'' will also feature a story time and sing-along for the little ones.

The event will take place on Monday, July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $19.95 and free for children 11 months and younger.

Hair enthusiasts, unite

Fried & Dyed for the 4th of July Hairshow is a unique competition amongst barbers and hairstylists in Austell, Georgia. Some categories in the competition include Best Fade and Designer Cut. Attendees will be able to observe the competition as well as enjoy the various vendors.

Guests can purchase presale tickets for $25 or pay at the door for $35. The competition entry fee is $60 and to be a vendor, the cost is $75.

The event is July 3 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keeping it family-friendly

Marching bands, animals, floats and more will be on display at the Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade. Families will be able to line up along Mount Vernon Road to watch the festive parade that ends at Dunwoody Village.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 4 and is free for everyone.

Get active

The annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is the perfect event for those that want to get active while celebrating the holiday. The world's largest 10k race will take place at Lenox Square with participants as young as 10 years old.

While registration for the event is closed, people are encouraged to volunteer in various roles needed to keep the tradition alive. Some open responsibilities include warehouse unpacking, medical tent set up, and T-shirt distribution.

The event is on July 4.