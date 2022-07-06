This event is bringing 'a global drum beat' to metro Atlanta

Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute is hosting its annual festival at the end of July.

ATLANTA — An African dance and drum festival will be bringing its rhythm to Atlanta. Afrikan Djeli Cultural Institute is hosting its annual festival on the weekend of July 29. The event is in its 13th year.

The Annual Atlanta African Dance and Drum Festival is meant to promote the art, culture and traditions of Africa, according to a news release. People can take part in performances and cultural activities at I-Inspire Dance Studios at 1735 Defoor Place in Atlanta.

Festival-goers can enjoy three days of a range of music and movement workshops taught some of African dance's sought-after instructors from Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Cuba. People can also peruse an African-inspired marketplace featuring artisans, creators and food vendors. The market is free but tickets to the workshops vary.

Event organizers said the festival will have a special kick-off Friday, July 29 with an Afro-beats class taught by Atlanta-based dancer and social media influence Cece Tor at 9 p.m., followed by a fun midnight dance class. The rest of the weekend will host workshops between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.