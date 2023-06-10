Atlanta Air Show comes to Peachtree City this weekend

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Atlanta Air Show will rumble through Peachtree City this weekend.
The F-22 Raptor Demo Team will be among the Remax Parachute Team and nearly a dozen other high-flying acts on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Falcon Field.
People who might want a break from looking up can also peruse aircraft on display from the ground including a P-63 King Cobra and a B5N.
Gates open at 9 a.m. with the aerial portion of the show running from noon to around 4 p.m. Ear protection is recommended, especially for children younger than 5.
People can still purchase tickets. To note, general admission tickets are sold as a package that includes the cost of a parking pass and shuttle bus transportation that takes guests to the event from a nearby lot. Packages are available for up to six people. People can view upgraded ticket options here.
There may be more traffic near Atlanta Regional Airport. Drivers are advised to steer clear of the area this weekend as the Air Dot Show Tour soars through.