Atlanta Air Show comes to Peachtree City this weekend

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Atlanta Air Show will rumble through Peachtree City this weekend.

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team will be among the Remax Parachute Team and nearly a dozen other high-flying acts on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at Falcon Field.

People who might want a break from looking up can also peruse aircraft on display from the ground including a P-63 King Cobra and a B5N.

Gates open at 9 a.m. with the aerial portion of the show running from noon to around 4 p.m. Ear protection is recommended, especially for children younger than 5.

People can still purchase tickets. To note, general admission tickets are sold as a package that includes the cost of a parking pass and shuttle bus transportation that takes guests to the event from a nearby lot. Packages are available for up to six people. People can view upgraded ticket options here.