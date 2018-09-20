ATLANTA - Grab your paper lanterns and partake in the illumination of the BeltLine this weekend at The Atlanta BeltLine Lantern parade.

The Atlanta BeltLine will be lit for the annual parade on Saturday, Sept. 22 as tens of thousands of people walk on the eastside trail from Irwin Street north to Piedmont Park.

While you don’t need a lantern to watch the parade, you must have a lantern to walk the two miles. The parade is free and open to all with no registration needed!

BeltLine Lantern Rules

You need a lantern to walk in the parade. (Make one here!) No passing. No stopping. If you need to stop, please step off to the side. Walk with the flow of the parade. Yield generous space to bands and large lanterns. Leave your pets at home. Walk your bike. No flying lanterns. Take your trash with you. Have a blast!

The Lantern Parade began in 2010 and has grown since, according to the event's website.

The line-up for the parade begins at 7 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 8 p.m. For more information on the event, you can visit the Lantern Parade's website.

