Atlanta events of up to 50,000 people to be allowed

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lifted the moratorium Friday morning.

ATLANTA — Paving the way for some large-scale events to resume as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to recede in Georgia, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday lifted a moratorium on applications for outdoor events of up to 50,000 people.

The order was signed on Thursday and announced Friday morning. It clears the way for larger concerts, festivals and other outdoor gatherings to resume in Atlanta. Specifically, the order includes certain classes of "outdoor festivals, assemblies, gated park events.. and large gatherings."

"Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing current CDC guidance and ensuring the execution of an augmented cleaning and sanitation plan," a release by the Mayor's Office said.

A moratorium on events of more than 50,000 people remains in place.