Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns 2022

The free festival is an all-day event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Piedmont Park.

ATLANTA — Atlantans can enjoy a sweet event this weekend.

The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back for the 12th year on Saturday with sweet, cold treats from local vendors. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival?

This cool event was first held 12 years ago and features local vendors selling everything from food to wellness items and, of course, ice cream (dairy and non-dairy). People are encouraged to play flavorites. According to the festival's Facebook page, there will be a fun zone and live entertainment.

Organizers say the event is worth melting for in this Georgia heat. It's hosted at Piedmont Park and is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry is free. Festival organizers advise bringing blankets, chairs and umbrellas. Using stakes and setting up tents is not allowed.

Their website said there would be more than 85 local restaurants at the event.

How to get there?

Parking lots are available near the park. There is some street parking, but the festival said they get scooped up quickly -- so watch out for resident-only parking signs.

They recommend MARTA, ride-share services, and walking or biking to the event. Those riding with MARTA should ride to the Midtown Station, then continue down 10th Street to Charles Allen Drive.

Safety and other rules

Here are a few other things to know before you grab a triple chocolate cone on Saturday.