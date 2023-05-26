From Carnival to Momocon | A packed Memorial Day weekend for events in Atlanta

Atlanta's events calendar is packed for the three-day weekend.

ATLANTA — The Memorial Day weekend travel forecast calls for huge numbers of people traveling out of metro Atlanta - but you can also expect floods of people coming in, given what's going on.

Atlanta's events calendar is packed for the three-day weekend, from the Carnival celebration of Caribbean art and culture to Momocon for a celebration of anime, gaming and nerd culture.

Here's an overview of everything going on if, instead of heading out for a Memorial Day getaway, you want a vibrant staycation in Atlanta this weekend:

Atlanta Memorial Day weekend events





Carnival

Hosted by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, this annual extravaganza promises to immerse attendees in the rich traditions and lively spirit of Carnival.



Some events include Jouvert on Friday at Silverbacks Stadium in DeKalb, a daylong festival at Westside Park from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and another daylong celebration at Mangos in Stone Mountain from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

There are a bunch more associated with the weekend if you Google "Atlanta Carnival."

Saturday's Westside Park festival will also mark the ending point for the Carnival Parade, which will begin at Moores Mill Center and wind more than three miles into Downtown.

Carnival Parade: Saturday, May 27, with parade assembly beginning at Moores Mill Center at 2275 Marietta Blvd. NW. Take a glance at this website for the various events associated with this weekend.

Momocon

Momocon, one of Atlanta's most beloved conventions, is back again.

The event, as always, features a wide range of figures from the worlds of anime, comics, gaming, cosplay and more.

This year's Momocon will also feature an official attempt for the Guinness World Record for most people dressed as Spider-Man.

Prominent guests include "All Dogs Go To Heaven" animator Don Bluth, founding Run DMC rapper Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, cosplayer Shellanin, voice actress Adassa, Power Rangers and voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch and YouTuber Jonathan Young, among many, many others.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

The 46th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is going on at Piedmont Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Each day features acts at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The evening headliners on Saturday include Samara Joy and Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; Jose James and Stanley Clarke N 4 Ever on Sunday; and Chief Xian Atunde Adjuah and Ledisi on Sunday.

For the full lineup, see here. There is no cost to attend.

Ed Sheeran

British pop artist Ed Sheeran is playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday with Khalid and DYLAN. Doors open at 6 p.m.