Atlanta's Reggae festival celebrates 10th year in Piedmont Park | What to know

ATLANTA — A celebration that incorporates many aspects of reggae culture is heading to Atlanta's larges park this weekend.

The BeReggae Music and Arts Festival engages in the rich community, history and culture of the music in Piedmont Park this year.

In previous years, at least 75,000 people have filled the park over the course of the three-day festival. On Friday, the event will be back for its tenth year.

"Atlanta is a mixing pot of all Black culture. So, what we've done with our festival is kind of make it representative of that," said Eric Barnes, the co-founder of the festival.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, Hands Over Fist, which brings literacy and food programs to the community.

"The idea of families across Atlanta being able to come out and have a premium shared experience without having a to spend a lot of money out of their pockets. I think that's always been important and Atlanta used to be full of that," said Barnes.

This year's performers are ready for the main stage with familiar faces, like Atlanta's DJ Kizzy Rock, who's taking it back to the 80s and 90s and early 2000s.

Solrizing, an all-female reggae band said the love they get from their community here is electrifying.

"The people are so amazing, the audience is amazing, they give us energy and we give it right back," said one of the members of the band.

Organizers hope the event will continue to tell the story of the culture of "old Atlanta" through music that played a huge part in the city.

"The idea of throwing it back to what Atlanta's about, what this culture is about, what reggae culture is about. It's always been about sharing experiences," said Barnes.

To learn more about how to attend the festival, click here.