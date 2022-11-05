Visit 4 Atlanta museums free with Bank of America, Merrill card

This weekend November 5 - 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.

The program is a part of the bank's Museums On Us program, where they said cardholders could access 11 top cultural attractions throughout Georgia. This weekend November 5 through November 6, there are four Atlanta museums that BOA bankers can visit free of cost.

"Bank of America has provided free weekend general admission for Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to some of our nation’s greatest cultural experiences and brought new visitors to our partner museums," the business said.

Atlanta History Center: Cyclorama: The Big Picture

The Cyclorama has a long history in Atlanta, at some point being a landmark for the city. Explore this 360-degree painting that once served as premium entertainment for people in the 1880s.

Center for Civil and Human Rights: Voting Mobile Educational Event

The Center is hosting a Voting Mobile educational event on Saturday, November 5. Visit for engaging presentations, activities, and giveaways to prepare you for the 2022 and 2024 elections. Voting Mobile will be onsite at The Center from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., educating visitors, providing voter registration ID cards and checking voter status.

High Museum of Art’s: Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern

From his first sculpture to enter an American museum in 1893 and culminating with his popular revival in the 1980s, this exhibition follows Rodin’s rise to eminence in the United States due in large part to the collectors, critics and curators who helped make it happen.

The more than 70 sculptures and drawings in the exhibition encompass many of Rodin’s best-known compositions, including The Thinker, Monument to Balzac, and The Kiss, as well as less-familiar subjects and an exceptional number of his expressive and probing drawings.

Tellus Science Museum: Solar Sky Watch

On November 5, observe the Sun at Tellus with special filters on our solar telescope in the Observatory; you can safely view our nearest star, the Sun. Look for sunspots and loops of hot hydrogen gas called prominences that extend off the disc of the Sun.