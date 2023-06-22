'Battle of the Gyms' Track and Field Day puts spotlight on healthy living

Local fitness organizations Weight No More and Cut the Fat are coming together to lead the first annual event.

ATLANTA — Gyms from all across metro Atlanta will descend upon Anderson Park for the ultimate test of fitness, strategy and athleticism on Saturday.

Local fitness organizations Weight No More and Cut the Fat are coming together to lead the first annual Battle of the Gyms Track and Field Day.

The community is invited to come out to the free event to witness teams from the different gyms go head to head in a variety of different track and field events.

Teams will compete in 100 meter races, 4x100-meter relays, tug of war and obstacle courses among other challenges during the event.

Prince Wilson with Cut the Fat said the goal of the event is to encourage those in the community to stay active and connect with a gym in their area to help fight obesity and maintain healthy fitness goals.

“We are in a day in time where a lot of people are dealing with depression, and mental health issues from social media and feeling like they aren’t enough," Wilson said.

Wilson added during the competition, there will be several fitness vendors, food trucks, and free health screenings on-site for the community to take part in.

"I’m a firm believer that health and fitness is something that can help you change how you feel about yourself,” he said.