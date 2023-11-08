Beyonce's weekend in Atlanta: could Buzz the bee join the Renaissance tour?

A video posted on the college's Instagram account shows Buzz the Bee revealing some impeccable dance moves.

Georgia Tech's beloved mascot, Buzz the Bee, has stepped into the spotlight with a dance routine that might get him in the Beyhive this weekend.

A video posted on the college's Instagram account shows Buzz the Bee revealing some impeccable dance moves alongside none other than a cardboard cutout of Princess Peach. And if that wasn't intriguing enough, they chose to boogie down to none other than Beyonce's iconic hit, "Crazy in Love" - maybe because Queen Bey herself is in town this weekend.

"Just in case @beyonce needs a backup dancer this weekend in Atlanta. 👑🐝 #beyonce #atlanta #renaissanceworldtour." While Beyonce might have her incredible troop of dancers, Buzz and Princess Peach made their case for a spot on stage!

Aside from giving us all a good chuckle, it's indicative of the energy that Atlanta brings to the table as Queen Bey kicks off her Renaissance World Tour leg in the city. And while Buzz the Bee might not have officially joined the BeyHive, we can all agree that his dance moves are legendary.

Who knows, maybe Queen Bey will take a moment to appreciate the unexpected talent the Georgia Tech mascot has to offer!

As the weekend unfolds and Beyonce's captivating performances continue to captivate audiences, the memory of Buzz the Bee's dance-off with Princess Peach will undoubtedly linger as a charming reminder that even the unlikeliest characters can steal the show.