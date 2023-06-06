Your child is invited to the colorful world of CoComelon

It's a party even parents don't want to miss.

ATLANTA — Step into the colorful world of CoComelon in Atlanta.

CoComelon Party Time is inviting families across the metro to meet beloved characters JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Nina and Cody for a fiesta no child wants to miss. Fans can enjoy the interactive experience on June 16.

Families are invited to an exclusive party that kicks off in Atlanta before hitting the road and making stops across the nation. Partygoers can partake in ring toss, pin the tail on Cody's Dino, Bear Bean Bag Toss and sing along to their favorite CoComelon tunes while hitting the light-up dance floor.

Other activities include a pretend ride in a hot air balloon and the opportunity to explore a larger-than-life rainbow play zone -- and even climb through the clouds. A snack bag will be provided to each child.