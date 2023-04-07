Celebrate the Queen of Tejano music in this Georgia town

Bidi bidi bom bom your way to Forest Park for Selena Day.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Good friends, or buenos amigos, can celebrate the Queen of Tejano music in Forest Park, Georgia.

City leaders announced it would host its inaugural "Selena Day," honoring the iconic bilingual singer on April 15. People can bidi bidi bom bom to Starr Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday.

The event will include a contest for the best Selena Quintanilla-Perez look-alike and have food, crafts and, of course, music.

Selena was a U.S.-born Tejano singer who helped popularize the genre, earning her the title of the Queen of Tejano music. Her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-Americans in the nation's history and her other nickname, "Tejano Madonna."

The artist was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by her friend and manager of one of her enterprises. Selena was 23.

There's been a resurgence in her popularity among a new generation.

In 2017 her posthumous crossover album Dreaming of You sold more than 2.9 million copies in the U.S., making it the best-selling Latin album of all time in the country -- more than a decade after its original release, according to Nielsen.

Netflix also debuted the biographical drama series "Selena: The Series" in 2020, with Christian Serratos portraying the iconic Mexican-American and introducing the artist to a younger generation.

Forest Park City Councilman Hector Gutiérrez is organizing the Forest Park event after renewed interest in the entertainer's life and music.

"This aims to generate a positive impact on the community, which at the same time is putting Forest Park on the map as a multicultural destination," he said in a news release.

Selena Day is free to the public. Event details are below.

Celebrate Forest Park's Selena Day

April 15 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starr Park

5301 Park Ave

Forest Park, Georgia 30297