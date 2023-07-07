Atlanta's Fox Theatre transforms into the Land of Oz as 'Wicked' takes center stage

Filled with awe-inspiring music, captivating storytelling, and dazzling costumes, "Wicked" has once again cast its spell on audiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The highly anticipated Broadway hit, "Wicked," has made a triumphant return to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, leaving fans ecstatic to witness the untold story of the witches in The Wizard of Oz.

Filled with awe-inspiring music, captivating storytelling, and dazzling costumes, "Wicked" has once again cast its spell on audiences.

"It's just a really wonderful story about two women and their bond and their friendship and their complex relationship," Celia Hottenstein said, who portrays Glinda the Good Witch.

One of the show's most iconic moments is Glinda's entrance in a bubble, descending from nearly 40 feet in the air. Hottenstein shares that she conquers nervousness by focusing on her performance and the excitement of seeing the audience's reaction.

"I can't freak myself out because I used to get nervous, so I just go up there," she said. "Take a couple of breaths; I don't look down."

To delve deeper into the wonders of Glinda's character, 11Alive's Rarione Maniece took flight in Glinda's magical bubble, soaring 34 feet high into the theater's rafters. Rarione, armed with a magic wand, embraced the opportunity to immerse himself in the enchanting world of the production.

The grandeur doesn't end with Glinda's bubble entrance. The show features breathtaking moments, including Glinda floating on stage in an exquisite gown. The handmade dress, adorned with intricate details, weighs around 15 pounds.

While fans eagerly anticipate their chance to experience "Wicked" at the Fox Theatre, the show's company manager, Steve Quinn, expresses his delight in bringing the Land of Oz to Atlanta.

"This is such a historical theater, 4400 seats, the history behind this theater, here the audience's are smart," he said, adding later, "You can't ask for anything better."