Guinness World Record-holding blaster battle to take Atlanta by storm!

ATLANTA — Atlanta is about to witness the largest and most incredible foam blaster battle of all time this Father's Day weekend, part of a national tour from the reigning Guinness World Record Holder for "Largest Toy Pistol Fight."

Jared Guynes, the current champion, is coming to the city for the first time ever and according to its event page, the extraordinary event promises to make this Father's Day weekend an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the epic battle will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. People of all ages are welcome to attend, and children aged 2 and younger can enter for free.

As part of the "Jared's Epic Blaster Battle National Tour," the Atlanta event is the third of four stops in 2023, following successful events across the nation. Attendees can expect exciting surprises, appearances by special guests, and exclusive product reveal. Get ready for an adventure like no other at the "world's largest foam blaster event."

One of the highlights will be the opportunity to meet your favorite toy blaster YouTube celebrities in person. Stay tuned for announcements of the special guests as the event approaches. This year's Blaster Battle will feature more special guests than any previous event, adding to the excitement for attendees.

Participants will have the chance to engage in exhilarating battles with friends and family on the field of the Atlanta Falcons, the National Football League team, and Atlanta United FC, the Major League Soccer team.

With your ticket, you gain access to a four-hour series of more than 15 amazing foam-flinging battles. As an added bonus, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore portions of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium through a self-guided tour. Capture memories with a photo op beside the Guinness World Record earned in 2016.

Players can also showcase their creativity by entering the Blaster Battle Costume Contest, with a chance to win $1,000 in cash prizes. Additionally, expect a wide range of exclusive merchandise, collectibles, surprises, and much more.

Tickets for the event are available at different price tiers based on availability. The tiers include discounted general admission options, with prices starting from $20 for TIER 1, $24 for TIER 2, and $28 for TIER 3. General Admission tickets are priced at $32 for TIER 4, and all tiers provide the same access to the event.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, the organizers have capped the attendance of Blaster Battle Atlanta at 4,000 people.