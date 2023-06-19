Metro Atlanta kids share what Juneteenth means to them

Groups took a walk through history at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on Monday.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta kids learned about the tough history behind Juneteenth after visiting the National Center for Civil and Human Rights Museum.

The trip gave children a moment to reflect on what the holiday means to them.

People of all ages took a walk through history to commemorate the holiday where they checked out exhibits during the Civil Rights Movement.

Sharon Walker, 13, is in 7th grade. She recounted what she learned at the center on Monday.

"People who were slaves in Texas, they noticed that, 'Oh, everybody else is free in other states,'" Walker said. "I learned it was very hard to be Black back in the day."

The Greensboro, North Carolina sit-ins resonated with the children the most.

"They had to do these sit-ins [where] people...pushed them around. And they had to sit still while the white people just kicked them and hurt them. That was not right," said 9-year-old Isabella Sooh.

Sooh was swept with overwhelming feelings after learning what happened to freedom fighters that she took a moment to herself.

"I literally just stopped and had to go, because it was really scary," Sooh said.

However, Sooh believes she's not too young to learn history, even when it's difficult.

"I feel good that I get to learn this day," Sooh said.

Walker shared her feeling about the recent efforts to restrict race and bias curriculum in certain states. She believes education about Black history belongs in schools

"We need to know about our history," Walker said, "And they can't just rightfully take it away from us."

Just like during the Civil Rights Movement that came decades after the end of slavery in 1865, which Juneteenth represents, these children see that there is still more work to do.

"Kids that want to learn about their history, they should be able to have the right to learn about it," Walker said.

The kids came straight to the source where they found their reason to celebrate today with freedom being at the forefront.

"People can be free. They can live their own way," Sooh said.