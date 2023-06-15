Beauté Noir Fest celebrates Black freedom and Black business for Juneteenth

Founder and CEO of Black-owned Camille Rose Naturals Janell Stephens is the brain behind this event.

ATLANTA — Embracing unity and supporting each other -- that’s part of the work Janell Stephens said she would like to see continue in the Black community.

Stephens is the founder and CEO of Camille Rose Naturals, one of the few Black-owned hair care lines widely sold at big box stores, such as Target. She’s also the mind behind Beauté Noir Fest, a Juneteenth event highlighting Black freedom and Black culture in economics, education, food, and entertainment for its third year.

“I am so excited about celebrating Juneteenth and claiming it as a freedom of our own," Stephens said. "It’s a day of recognition for us and we are all embracing it."

Beauté Noir Fest joins several Juneteenth events across metro Atlanta celebrating and recognizing June 19, 1865.

On this day, a group of slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free. The news came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order by President Abraham Lincoln that freed all enslaved people, took effect.

“We are taking charge, we are taking control of that day and we are expressing our gratitude ourselves," Stephens said.

Now, Stephens said, is a time to celebrate and continue the work that still needs to be done. She explained the Black community has to stand together to support each other.

“I think that our community, we need to be better at coming together and standing together in unity in our own culture. It’s so very important that our house is clean inside," Stephens explained. "Letting our voices be heard. Whether it’s on the retail side or the business side, just knowing our worth and letting our voices be heard. Standing our ground and letting people know that we are worthy and we have power, especially with our dollar because we do spend."

Beauté Noir Fest is a free event featuring several artists including MC Lyte and Des Dior. It’s taking place Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pullman Yards.