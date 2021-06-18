College Football Hall of Fame to debut new exhibit in honor of Juneteenth

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at the College Football Hall of Fame. There will also be a guided tour of the exhibit.

ATLANTA — The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame will debut a new permanent exhibit in honor of Juneteenth.

The exhibit focuses on the past, present and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). It also features historical artifacts and interactive videos to share stories from community leaders, coaches and players.

The Southern Company Celebrating HBCU exhibit provides a look at traditions such as marching bands, homecomings and historic rivalries.

“As the storytellers of college football’s rich history, the College Football Hall of Fame is honored to share the incredible contributions HBCUs have made across the country," Kimberly Beaudin, CEO of the Hall said in a release.

The exhibit focuses on the three pillars of HBCU: community, leadership and opportunity.