LIST: 2022 Juneteenth events in metro Atlanta

We've compiled a list of Juneteenth events taking place in metro Atlanta - and there's a ton.

ATLANTA — This is the second year that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday, and metro Atlanta is stepping up with events in the majority of surrounding counties.

A reminder that the holiday will be observed on Monday since it falls on a Sunday this year, but events will be held all weekend in the city.

Here are some top picks for Juneteenth events around metro Atlanta:

Saturday, June 18

This event is sponsored by the Atlanta NAACP and will feature a free concert with live bands, a talent show and a parade. Kids can also play on a water slide, the event flyer reads.

Where: 2757 East Point Street

When: Arrive at 10 a.m. to participate in the parade. Shows start at noon and end at 8 p.m.

Come out to the Home Depot Backyard to eat, drink and be merry this holiday. There will be several artists, entertainers, and others who have impacted both Black culture and their community. Their website said their celebrations are part of their Summer Movie Series.

Where: 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313

When: 5 p.m to 11 p.m.

This event has plenty for the kids, Safety Village activities, bounce houses, face painting, a game truck, stilt walkers and more. They will have music, food trucks and a fireworks show. Pets are not allowed, nor is smoking or alcohol.

Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road Southwest,

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m for the Kids' Zone activities, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Show up and buy from Black vendors this Juneteenth. There will be a market outdoors featuring Black-owned businesses.

Where: 630 Travis St.

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a picnic hosted by Camille Rose. It's on the pricey side for those who want to partake in all of the festivities. It will cost $160 for two people and $100 for one. That includes a picnic basket, three-course meal, blanket and VIP tent access. People can sign up and come for free, which includes access to vendors, gaming, selfie stations and live music.

This is a three-day event, with the parade on Saturday and more events Sunday.

The parade will move through Capitol Avenue and ends at Centennial Olympic Park. There will also be music, family activities and games. The event said vendors be there selling food, drinks and merchandise.

Where: Join the parade at 228 Capitol Ave SW on Saturday, or head to Centennial Olympic Park for food and music.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is meant to reflect on a historic day while getting good exercise.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 a.m.

Sunday, June 19

Come out to this event to learn more about the history of Juneteenth and local health resources. All ages are welcome, and they will have an open bar, food, vendors, drinks, hookah, live DJs, health resources, community health education and more.

Where: Switchyards Downtown Club at 151 Ted Turner Drive Northwest

When: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Chastain Park