Juneteenth in Georgia | Celebrating Freedom

11Alive Voices for Equality special focusing on the Juneteenth holiday.

THOMASTON, Ga. — May 29, 1865, in a place called Thomaston, enslaved people heard they were freed. Consequently, the largest emancipation celebration happens right here in Georgia, in Thomaston, Georgia, in a place called Upson County.

Thousands and thousands of Black people gather every year in Thomaston and celebrate what they call Emancipation Day.

The civil war officially ended on April 9, 1865. But the confederate army didn’t surrender quietly or quickly.



"We know, of course, the Emancipation Proclamation didn't it didn't free anyone really immediately. Right," Dr. Daniel Black, a historian and professor at Clark Atlanta University, said. "And we know most folks didn't even hear about it."

Author and historian James McGill has written extensively about the black experience in Upson county – where enslaved people, he said, learned nearly two months later – they were finally free.



“They destroyed all the food so they wouldn’t have anything to eat. They destroyed the mills so they wouldn’t have any jobs,” McGill said. “On May 29, they called all the enslaved peoples to the courthouse square and told them they couldn’t feed them. That’s when they turned them loose.”

He added: “Slaves, they didn’t know how to act or respond, because they were so used to their slave masters helping them.”

McGill said a man named William Gifford created an emancipation day celebration at the old train station in Thomaston in 1866. Each year since it has grown to include thousands from around the south.