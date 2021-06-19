NBA star buys out all three Atlanta Slutty Vegan locations to serve community on Juneteenth

Any visitor at the three locations can enjoy the burger joint's famous One Night Stand burger and fries while supplies last.

ATLANTA — NBA All-Star Chris Paul bought out all three of the Slutty Vegan restaurants in Atlanta to serve free food to the community in honor of Juneteenth.

“In the spirit of Juneteenth, I’m honored to support a Black-owned business while dedicating resources to feed the community,” the point guard for the Phoenix Suns said. “Let’s celebrate this Saturday.”

Any visitor at the Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, N. McDonough Street in Jonesboro, or Edgewood Avenue SE locations can enjoy the burger joint's famous One Night Stand burger and fries while supplied last.

Slutty Vegan said the plant-based burger is loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and Slutty Vegan's slut sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun.

Back in June 2020, Paul teamed up with La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Ludacris to serve free food as a thank you to Slutty Vegan's efforts in philanthropy.