Washington's "Thicker Than Water" goes on sale September 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Kerry Washington is adding author to her list of multi-hyphenate titles such as actress, director, producer and activist. Washington will be visiting Atlanta on her international book tour for her upcoming memoir "Thicker Than Water."

The memoir takes readers into a moving journey of Washington's life as an artist, advocate, entrepreneur, wife, mother, daughter and as a Black woman.

On tour, the award-winning actress will share deeper parts of her personal life, detailing how she overcame childhood trauma and other life lessons she's gained throughout her career.

The tour will start in Washington's hometown of the Bronx, New York on Saturday Sept. 23 and ends in the United Kingdom on Oct. 21.

In partnership with Atlanta's A Cappella Books, Washington will also make an appearance at the Tabernacle on Sept. 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. on Washington's website.

Complete list of tour dates below: