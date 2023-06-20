ATLANTA — Kerry Washington is adding author to her list of multi-hyphenate titles such as actress, director, producer and activist. Washington will be visiting Atlanta on her international book tour for her upcoming memoir "Thicker Than Water."
The memoir takes readers into a moving journey of Washington's life as an artist, advocate, entrepreneur, wife, mother, daughter and as a Black woman.
On tour, the award-winning actress will share deeper parts of her personal life, detailing how she overcame childhood trauma and other life lessons she's gained throughout her career.
The tour will start in Washington's hometown of the Bronx, New York on Saturday Sept. 23 and ends in the United Kingdom on Oct. 21.
In partnership with Atlanta's A Cappella Books, Washington will also make an appearance at the Tabernacle on Sept. 30.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. on Washington's website.
Complete list of tour dates below:
- Saturday, September 23 – Bronx, NY at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club “Day For Kids Festival”
- Sunday, September 24 - Detroit, MI at The Fillmore Detroit in partnership with Source Booksellers
- Tuesday, September 26 - New York, NY at Perelman Performing Arts Center in partnership with The Strand
- Wednesday, September 27 - Washington, DC at George Washington University’s Lisner Theater in partnership with Politics & Prose
- Thursday, September 28 - Chicago, IL at Athenaeum Center in partnership with The Book Cellar
- Saturday, September 30 - Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle in partnership with A Cappella Books
- Sunday, October 1 - Los Angeles, CA at Palace Theater in partnership with Booksoup
- Friday, October 20 - London, UK at Location and Tickets To Be Announced
- Saturday, October 21 - Manchester, UK at RNCM Theatre