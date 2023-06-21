Tickets go on sale to the general public June 21 at 9 a.m. on ticketmaster.

ATLANTA — Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is set to hit the stage later this week for her Keys To The Summer Tour.

The 'Girl on Fire' will make her fourth stop in Atlanta on July 3rd at the State Farm Arena.

General admission tickets go on sale to the general public on April 21 beginning at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Rising Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca and Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi are also expected to join Keys on tour.

Fans can expect to see Libianca from the start of the tour on July 28 in Fort Lauderdale until July 21 in St. Louis. Simi will continue to open for Keys from July 23 in New Orleans until the tour ends on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.

“The Keys to the Summer Tour, is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Key's said in a release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience, and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

Along with the new 360-degree "in the round" production setup, the tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Fans can learn more about packages, premium rickets, and their opportunity to experience Keys' "Soulcare Session" before the show on vipnation.com.

Keys To The Summer Tour Dates

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedEx Arena

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12, New York, NY Madison Square Garden

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 25 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena