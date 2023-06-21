ATLANTA — Award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is set to hit the stage later this week for her Keys To The Summer Tour.
The 'Girl on Fire' will make her fourth stop in Atlanta on July 3rd at the State Farm Arena.
General admission tickets go on sale to the general public on April 21 beginning at 9 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Rising Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca and Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi are also expected to join Keys on tour.
Fans can expect to see Libianca from the start of the tour on July 28 in Fort Lauderdale until July 21 in St. Louis. Simi will continue to open for Keys from July 23 in New Orleans until the tour ends on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.
“The Keys to the Summer Tour, is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable," Key's said in a release. "I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience, and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
Along with the new 360-degree "in the round" production setup, the tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences. Fans can learn more about packages, premium rickets, and their opportunity to experience Keys' "Soulcare Session" before the show on vipnation.com.
Keys To The Summer Tour Dates
June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 5 Memphis, TN FedEx Arena
July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 12, New York, NY Madison Square Garden
July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
July 18 Chicago, IL United Center
July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena
July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 25 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum